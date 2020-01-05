5,227 killed in road crashes last year: Nischa

Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:50 PM
Home Front Page

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

At least 5,227 people were killed and 6,953 others injured in 4,702 road accidents across the country in 2019.
Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) Chairman Ilias Kanchan revealed the information at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Saturday.
A total of 3,103 road accidents killed 4,439 people and injured 7,425 others in 2018, he said.
Of the victims, who were killed in road accidents in 2019, more than 50 per cent were pedestrians, Kanchan added.
"The number of road crashes and deaths saw an "alarming rise" last year compared to the previous year," the road safety advocacy group said in its report.
The statistics have been prepared on the basis of reports of 11 national dailies, online news portals, TV channels, and information collected from the branch offices of the organisation, the Nischa chairman said.
Unskilled and uneducated drivers, faulty vehicles and roads, poor traffic management, lack of awareness about traffic law and use of road among people, lack of political will and proper implementation of laws are to be blamed for those roadaccidents, he said.
He also suggested raising awareness and taking stringent measures by law enforcers to stop the violation of traffic rules, haphazard parking, overtaking, reckless driving and carrying passengers on roofs of vehicles and
enforcing the use of footbridges, underpasses and zebra crossings.
According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare association, a total of 7,221 people were killed and 15,466 others injured in at least 5,514 road accidents across the country last year.


