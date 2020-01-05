Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:50 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Front Page

City Polls: EC asks candidates not to give  promises

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has asked the candidates of the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls not to give any promise, fund or relief to anybody until the gazette of the election results are published.
In this regard, the EC on Saturday sent a letter to the secretary of the ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, signed by its deputy secretary Atiar Rahman, asking the candidates not to do such activities.
The EC has also asked the authorities concerned not to deploy or engage officials of the narcotics control department in the election related activities as during the election usually the narcotics traffickers become more active and take opportunity.  
The polls of the two city corporation of Dhaka are schedule to be held on January 30.
 "According to the polls schedule of DNCC and DSCC declared by the EC on December 22, polls will be held on January 30. If any violates the code of conduct, the Election Commission will take stern action," it stated. The Commission has also asked the ministry not to take any activities like issuance of VDG cards, and providing funds and relief in the polls area, the letter added.
However, the letter said ongoing relief activities will be continued during the polls. If it mandatory of taking such activities, the authority concerned must take permission from the EC through Deputy Commissioner. Another EC letter also notes that urging all the member of law enforcement agencies to increase its surveillance to prevent all kinds of narcotics trafficking.  
Considering this reality it has ordered to be more organized and keeps eyes open to catch the criminals. According to the polls schedule, the last date of filing nomination paper was December 31. The returning officer scrutinized nomination paper on January 2. The late date of withdrawing nomination paper is on January 9. The EC will allocate election symbols among the candidates on January 10. Nomination of 13 mayoral aspirants for the DSCC and DNCC polls was declared valid. Heavy weight candidates of Awami League and BNP candidates are contesting the polls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran to punish Americans within reach
US Republicans, Democrats spar over killing
Soleimani killing ‘to stop war, not start one’: Trump
AL heading towards ‘dynastic’ politics: Fakhrul
5,227 killed in road crashes last year: Nischa
City Polls: EC asks candidates not to give  promises
E-cigarette campaign in Facebook alarming
BNP blocking democracy: Quader tells JP confce


Latest News
Another crude bomb explodes at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Unidentified man killed in Dhaka road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft