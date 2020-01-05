City Polls: EC asks candidates not to give  promises





In this regard, the EC on Saturday sent a letter to the secretary of the ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, signed by its deputy secretary Atiar Rahman, asking the candidates not to do such activities.

The EC has also asked the authorities concerned not to deploy or engage officials of the narcotics control department in the election related activities as during the election usually the narcotics traffickers become more active and take opportunity.

The polls of the two city corporation of Dhaka are schedule to be held on January 30.

"According to the polls schedule of DNCC and DSCC declared by the EC on December 22, polls will be held on January 30. If any violates the code of conduct, the Election Commission will take stern action," it stated. The Commission has also asked the ministry not to take any activities like issuance of VDG cards, and providing funds and relief in the polls area, the letter added.

However, the letter said ongoing relief activities will be continued during the polls. If it mandatory of taking such activities, the authority concerned must take permission from the EC through Deputy Commissioner. Another EC letter also notes that urging all the member of law enforcement agencies to increase its surveillance to prevent all kinds of narcotics trafficking.

Considering this reality it has ordered to be more organized and keeps eyes open to catch the criminals. According to the polls schedule, the last date of filing nomination paper was December 31. The returning officer scrutinized nomination paper on January 2. The late date of withdrawing nomination paper is on January 9. The EC will allocate election symbols among the candidates on January 10. Nomination of 13 mayoral aspirants for the DSCC and DNCC polls was declared valid. Heavy weight candidates of Awami League and BNP candidates are contesting the polls.





















