E-cigarette campaign in Facebook alarming





The e-cigarette company cunningly organized different events to promote the products for example multiple competitions have been arranged and the winners are being given vaping materials as prizes.

E-cigarettes are available everywhere in Bangladesh from small street corner shops to e-commerce sites.

Such trend is alarmingly increasing at the time when the government plans to prohibit the sales and use of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, said a health official recently.

"We are vigorously chalking out a plan to impose a ban on the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and all vaping tobaccos to prevent health risks," Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Secertary at the Health Education and Family Welfare Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told the Daily Observer.

The Health Ministry had taken into consideration the recent spate of deaths and illnesses linked to e-cigarette use in the United States, he said.

A ban on e-cigarettes and vaporizers will be incorporated in the tobacco control policy 2019, now being drawn up by the government, he added. It will then be submitted to parliament for approval.

Referring to other countries, he also noted that many countries already have banned e-cigarette, the use of electronic cigarette also known as e-cigarettes, e-cigs or Heated Tobacco Products (HTP) is currently on the rise, with smokers of all ages including teenagers.

Focusing on this marketing in the social media, he also noted that the use of e-cigarette items is noticeably on the rise among the youth which poses a great threat to public health in Bangladesh.

Vaping clubs are springing up like mushrooms, mostly centring on educational institutions, university campuses and other popular gathering places of the youth.

There are numerous points of sale of such products in Dhaka and other divisional cities.

Such products are also being reviewed, discussed, sold and exchanged in countless groups on Facebook and other social media platforms.

However, the PROGGA, an anti tobacco organization thinks that the use of e-cigarettes in Bangladesh is increasing but the figure of use is yet to be remarkable (0.2% of adult populace).

Hence, it would be best for Bangladesh to ban production, import and marketing of all vaping and heated tobacco products including e-cigarettes.

Neighboring countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and Singapore as well as many other countries have already banned these products.

Talking to this correspondent Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury of the Department of Epidemiology & Research and National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh said such campaigns of e-cigarettes is alarming.

Referring to India, he said India, which has the second-largest population of adult smokers in the world, banned the sale of e-cigarettes in October as it warned of a vaping "epidemic" among young people.

When asked what step is needed to prevent such act, he said in order to safeguard the youth of Bangladesh from the growing reign of destruction of emerging tobacco products, the production, import and marketing of e-cigarettes, vaping, heated tobacco products must be banned, he said.

Public health officials in the United States recommended against using e-cigarettes after 12 deaths and 805 cases of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use were reported.

The global market for e-cigarettes was worth US$15.7 billion in 2018, according to data from Euro monitor International, and is projected to more than double to $40 billion in 2023.



















