

BNP blocking democracy: Quader tells JP confce

Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju of JP, a component of the ruling 14-Party Grand Alliance, chaired the conference while AL presidium member Mohammed Nasim, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) President Hasanul Haque Inu, Samyabadi Dal's General Secretary Dilip Barua, JP Secretary General Sheikh Shadiul Islam and leaders of different political parties also spoke in the conference.

Anwar Hossain Manju and Sheikh Shahidul Islam were reelected party Chairman and Secretary General for another term.

Obaidul Quader, also Road Transports and Bridges Minister, said democracy is not a one wheeler bicycle, rather, it's a two wheeler bicycle. Along with a strong ruling party, it is most essential to have a strong opposition to strengthen democracy in a country. A strong democracy cannot be imagined without a strong opposition.

"We have to remember that confrontation in politics is not good for democracy. An unbreakable wall, which was created by BNP, is now the main obstacle to democracy," he added.

He said, "AL has always taken initiatives to assure the coexistence of political parties despite the assault on the party at different times. But the relationship among the parties has deteriorated for the non-cooperation of BNP. This party is responsible for the acrimonious politics in Bangladesh."

He also said, "Now we feel confused about participating in social events. We have to think twice before attending a funeral for this confrontational politics. It doesn't go with the decorum of politics."

Referring to the existing bad relationship among the political parties the ruling party Secretary further said, "An impregnable wall has been raised in Bangladesh politics with the killing of Bangabandhu in 1975 and it was further fortified by the August 21st grenade attack."

Obaidul Quader gave thanks to Anwar Hossain Manju, the Chairman of JP, for cooperating with the AL to form government in the 1996. At that time he also remembered Manju's father the renowned journalist Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah, the founder of the Daily Ittefaq.















