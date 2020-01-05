Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:50 PM
Home Front Page

BD should lead Climate Vulnerable Forum in Glasgow, urge Greens

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

Green activists on Saturday demanded that Bangladesh should lead the Climate Vulnerable Forum in 2020 Glasgow Climate Conference.
They made this demand at a press conference titled "Madrid Climate Conference and Civil Society Observations" organized by CoP based Climate Network at Dhaka Reporters Unity.
They also noted that the major emitters had failed to show how they would plan to increase ambition by 2020 and broken their promises on long- term finance that was highly expected by MVCs and LDCs.
So, the government will have to consider it critically and take initiative accordingly in next climate conference (CoP 26) that
will be held in Glasgow in Dec 2020.
However, criticizing the CoP 25 outcome as frustrated, the Civil Society Climate Advocacy Network think that the negotiations failed to gain the trust of MVCs (Most Vulnerable Country).
They made recommendation to Bangladesh government to lead the CVF (Climate Vulnerable Forum) in next climate conference in Glasgow in Dec 2020.
They put forward the recommendation as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been elected as "Chair" of the CVF.
They also opined that, the government needs to set her climate change strategies (especially Adaptation Strategies) with its own capacity and resources.
The keynote paper presented by Syed Aminul Hoque from COAST Trust said that the negotiation in CoP 25 in Madrid was the longest in history, but ended with a deadlock and disappointment over most of the important issues.
 Dr Atiq said that the politics and fossil-fuel interests have taken place above people and the planet. The United States, Japan, Australia and Brazil have taken this line once again exposing their lack of goodwill to save the millions of vulnerable people, which is a willful rejection of science too.
Ziual Hoque Mukta said that due to connivance between rich and some advance developing countries, we have lost the CBDR (Common but Differentiated Responsibilities) principle in Paris Agreement (PA) which has weakened the negotiating edge of MVCs (Most Vulnerable Countries) that turned the PA into non-binding in implementation.
 He also urged government to explore separate forum under MVCs in next conference.




Md Shamsuddoha said that the negotiation succeeded in the sense that, developing countries didn't compromise with many critical issues especially reporting on reducing GHGs (Green House Gases), warring the fact of  double counting of GHG reduction and WIM (Warsaw International Mechanism) review and governance.


