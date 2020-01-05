Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020
Second cold wave likely to hit tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The second spell of the season's cold wave may hit the country from Monday (January 6) as the mercury level may start dropping from tomorrow night, according a met official.




"The mercury level may start to fall from tomorrow night that will lead another mild cold wave in the country's north western regions from January 6 or 7 (Monday or Tuesday)," Md Ruhul Quddus, meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told BSS this evening.
The cold wave may last for three or more days, he said, adding, two more such cold spell may also hit the country this month.
Besides, the met office, in a press release, today said light rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.
It also forecasted moderate to thick fog at places over the country during midnight to tomorrow morning while night temperature may fall by 1-3 degree Celsius and day temperature may rise slightly during the period.    -BSS



