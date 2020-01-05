Second cold wave likely to hit tomorrow













"The mercury level may start to fall from tomorrow night that will lead another mild cold wave in the country's north western regions from January 6 or 7 (Monday or Tuesday)," Md Ruhul Quddus, meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told BSS this evening.

The cold wave may last for three or more days, he said, adding, two more such cold spell may also hit the country this month.

Besides, the met office, in a press release, today said light rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

