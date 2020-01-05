

US teaching robotic warships to talk like human sailors to communicate with other ships

The goal is to enable human bridge crews to converse with robot ships using normal speech over the worldwide radio system used for ship-to-ship communication.

The Navy ships would be designed to understand secure radio transmissions, incorporate their meaning into its world model, develop appropriate maneuvering plans and respond via voice on the radio.

The announcement is to abide by the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), which includes strict instructions on how ships acknowledge each other and pass one another while traveling through waterways.

The current method is for the human crew to use the marine VHF radio, which is a globally used system of two way radio transceivers on ships and watercraft used for voice communication from ship-to-ship - but robotic ships are unable to use the technology.

'The Navy seeks an integrated solution that will enable a USV [Current Unmanned Surface Vehicles] to act much like a human mariner,' the Navy said in the announcement.

'In particular, the USV should be able to understand secure Bridge-to-Bridge radio transmissions, incorporate their meaning into its world model, develop appropriate maneuvering plans, and respond via voice on the Bridge-to-Bridge radio.'

In order to teach their robotic warships how to 'speak', the Navy has laid out a three phase plan.

For the first phase, the military group explains that the ships will have technology to recognize 'common call-ups such as 'Sea Hunter, this is Sun Princess; propose a port-to-port passage.'

'Integration with an actual VHF radio is not required in Phase I, but Phase I should include a plan to extend the product in Phase II and beyond, analysis showing viability of that plan, and a proposed approach to Phase II testing,' reads the announcement.

'The Phase I Option, if exercised, will include the initial design specifications and capabilities description to build a prototype solution in Phase II that incorporates an actual VHF radio, extends functionality to mariners who speak English as a second language, and generates English replies to proposed maneuvers.'

During phase two, the group will develop a working prototype of the system they can test and evaluate, and they expect to have it completed three months prior to the end of this phase.

The final phase will include a final end-to-end system that lets the robotic ship 'perform like a human mariner, particularly in its use of the VHF Bridge-to-Bridge radio for negotiating maneuvers in situations involving three or more vessels.' The Navy suggests that talking robots will also be useful to commercial ships.

'The civilian market for unmanned vessels appears poised for take-off, and such vessels will need to be able to function even when satellite links to remote oversight facilities ashore are inoperative,' the military branch explains.

'Additionally, this technology can be used on minimally manned vessels and pleasure craft as an aid to a human operator.' -MAIL ONLINE

















