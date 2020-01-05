Jute mills workers resume work





They took the decision to resume work after two separate meetings held with State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian on January 2 and Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Friday night.

Md Murad Hossain, joint convener of the Collective Bargaining Agents (CBAs) and non-CBA Sangram Parishad, said the government also assured them of paying the dues within the next 15 days through pay slip as per the National Pay Scale-2015.

Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation sources said the government had incurred a loss of Tk 5 crore due to the five-day hunger strike staged by the jute mills workers.





















