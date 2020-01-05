1180km waterways restored in 8 yrs





BIWTA restored 24 important river routes in the first phase by implanting the project.

The rivers under the project are Mongla Ghashiakhali Channel (MG Channel), Khogdon, Laukathi, Bhola Nala, Kirtonkhola, Titas, Surma, Baulai, Natun Nadi, Rakti, Raksha Nala, Mogra, Kangsha, Bhogai-Kangsha, Buri, Ichamati, Karnatali, Palrodi, Dhaleswari, Kaliganga, Madhumati, Bhairab, Atrai, Dudhkumar, Old Brahmaputra and Arial Kha.

After successful implementation of the restoration, the authority has now taken its second phase for dredging to restore the country's 53 important rivers and increase their navigability to keep the waterways navigable round the year. As soon as it gets approval, works will be started.

The project was taken as many of the country's waterways have been suffering navigability problems, with most of the rivers losing their capacity to contain water because of heavy siltation and the construction of illegal structures on riverbeds.

As part of the plan, the government had taken up a 10-year project at a cost of Tk 1,923 crore to develop a total of 2,386 km of waterways by 2021 in July 2012.

Additional Chief Engineer (Dredging) of BIWTA Saidur Rahman told this correspondent, "We will start the second phase covering the remaining important river routes after the completion of the 24 important river routes (first phase)."

"We have already completed 70 percent of the work of the first-phase projects. We are hopeful, the remaining will be completed within the stipulated period of June 2021," he added.

A total of 997 lakh cubic meters of silt would be removed under the project, he said, adding that a total of 2,386 km of waterways would be developed for round-the-year navigation.

Saidur Rahman said, "We have already removed 570.44 lakh cubic meters of silt under the project at a cost of Tk 1,057 crore. Of them, 474.74 lakh cubic metres were removed by private dredgers, 70.70 lakh cubic meters by the BIWTA's own dredgers and 25 lakh cubic meters with the help of excavators. A total of 1,175 km of waterways have already been made navigable under the project."

The government allocated Tk 200 crore for the project in the current fiscal year, he said, adding that 33 dredgers had been deployed in 16 river routes under the project.

He said the Mongla Ghashiakhali Channel (MG channel) had become totally inoperative in 2011, but was opened for operation in 2015 after the completion of necessary dredging.

Now, vessels of 8-14 feet draft were frequently operating in the MG Channel, Rahman said, adding that the channel water was 12 feet during low-tide and 20 feet during high tide.



















