Man on remand for cheating woman  





Metropolitan Magistrate Mahmuda Akhter passed the order on Saturday.

Sub Inspector Sujon Ul Islam of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Faisal before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand.

The case is that Faysal made an unofficial agreement with one Shamsunnahar of Jhalokati to arrange her meeting with the Prime Minister. Faysal demanded Tk 700,000 from the woman for the privilege. As per the verbal agreement he took Tk 180,000 from the woman. The accused took the woman in front of Ganabhaban on January 2 and pressed her for the rest of the money.

Later, the woman filed a case against Faysal Hossain with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.



























