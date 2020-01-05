Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:49 PM
Home Back Page

Ensure credibility while dealing with PILs, CJ to judges

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Mentioning that public interest litigations (PILs) are playing a helpful role in protecting human rights of the underprivileged people, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Saturday urged judges to ensure sanctity and credibility in the judicial process while dealing with such cases.
 While addressing a seminar titled 'Standing in Public Interest Litigation: An Outline' at the Supreme Court auditorium, he also called for using the capability of the judiciary for people's welfare in such cases.
 Supreme Court Online Bulletin (SCOB) organised the programme.
 The Chief Justice said the PIL system helps the judiciary move forward. "Public interest litigations are an effective tool to amend people's errors, heal the wounds to people's interests and resolve constitutional debates."
 SCOB Editor Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury presented the keynote paper at the seminar. Justice Sheikh Hassan, a judge of HC division moderated over the seminar.
Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, Justice AKM Abdul Hakim, Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Jahangir Hossain discussed on the keynote paper.
"Public Interest Litigation (PIL) facilities access to justice for the vulnerable and marginalized people. It protects and expands the jurisprudence of fundamental (human) rights and promotes good governance by keeping the government accountable and curbing the excesses of the executive." Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury said in the keynote paper.
While Moderating Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif said, "Recently some public interest litigations are being filed for publicity purpose. Some lawyers are filing PIL's for focusing themselves in the media."
The seminar concluded with giving vote of thanks by Md. Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court.


