Army destroys hemp land in Khagrachhari

KHAGRACHHARI, Jan 4: Members of Bangladesh Army on Thursday destroyed hemp trees planted on about 200 bighas of land in Mahalchhari Upazila of the district.

A patrol team of Mahalchhari Army zone identified 35 to 40 pieces of hemp-producing land at 1:30pm.

Later, they destroyed the hemp plants in presence of Deputy Inspector of Department of Narcotics Control in Khagrachhari Abul Kalam Azad and Matiranga Police Station Sub-Inspector Mohiuddin, said Mahalchhari Army zone Commander Lt Col Mehedi Hasan.

Earlier on December 20, the army zone also destroyed some hemp plants, the army official added.







