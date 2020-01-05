

Boro farming in Gaibandha on in full swing

Office sources said the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has set a target to bring a total of 1,30,200 hectares of land under the Boro cultivation this year with the production target of 5,35,000 metric tons of clean rice.

To bring the land under the cultivation programme, the farmers have prepared seedbeds on 7,500 ha of low land, where the seedlings have grown well.

Though the green seedlings were being affected due to cold wave with dense fog sweeping across the northern region, including Gaibandha district, the DAE took precautionary measures to protect the seedlings from cold injuries through motivating the farmers.

To help the farmers cultivate the Boro paddy without economic troubles, different schedule banks, including Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, have taken up plans to disburse agricultural loans to the growers on easy term during the season, said a bank official.

To make the cultivation a grand success, necessary measures had been taken to supply fertilisers, insecticides, and other agricultural inputs to the farmers at fair prices side by side with ensuring power supply facility by Northern Electric Supply Company and Rural Electrification Board, said a DAE official.

Barind Multipurpose Development Authority has also made their 460 electricity-run deep tube wells and 45 low lift pumps fully operative to help supply water as irrigation to the farmers at reasonable prices during the current Boro season, said Executive Engineer Azadul Islam.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman said the farmers were advised to transplant the raised seedlings of the Boro paddy on their respective lands as per the suggestions of the filed level sub-assistant agriculture officers.









In reply to a question, the DD said though the Boro seedling transplantation has started in limited form at low lying areas here, it would start massively after January 20 across the district and continue till March 15.





GAIBANDHA, Jan 4: Farming of Boro paddy, a high value crop, has begun in all the seven upazilas of the district during the current season amid much enthusiasm to the farmers.Office sources said the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has set a target to bring a total of 1,30,200 hectares of land under the Boro cultivation this year with the production target of 5,35,000 metric tons of clean rice.To bring the land under the cultivation programme, the farmers have prepared seedbeds on 7,500 ha of low land, where the seedlings have grown well.Though the green seedlings were being affected due to cold wave with dense fog sweeping across the northern region, including Gaibandha district, the DAE took precautionary measures to protect the seedlings from cold injuries through motivating the farmers.To help the farmers cultivate the Boro paddy without economic troubles, different schedule banks, including Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, have taken up plans to disburse agricultural loans to the growers on easy term during the season, said a bank official.To make the cultivation a grand success, necessary measures had been taken to supply fertilisers, insecticides, and other agricultural inputs to the farmers at fair prices side by side with ensuring power supply facility by Northern Electric Supply Company and Rural Electrification Board, said a DAE official.Barind Multipurpose Development Authority has also made their 460 electricity-run deep tube wells and 45 low lift pumps fully operative to help supply water as irrigation to the farmers at reasonable prices during the current Boro season, said Executive Engineer Azadul Islam.Talking to The Daily Observer, Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman said the farmers were advised to transplant the raised seedlings of the Boro paddy on their respective lands as per the suggestions of the filed level sub-assistant agriculture officers.In reply to a question, the DD said though the Boro seedling transplantation has started in limited form at low lying areas here, it would start massively after January 20 across the district and continue till March 15.