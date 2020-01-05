

DOCA gets new committee

S M Zahid Hossain (Khulna) was elected president while Naresh Madhu (Pabna) was elected general secretary, and M R Alam (Meherpur), Kazi Morshed Hossain (Gazipur), Rafiqul Hasan Firoz (Rajshahi) and Md Mosharrof Hossain (Rajbari) were elected vice- presidents.

Aminul Islam Babu (Faridpur), and Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman (Gaibandha) were elected joint secretaries, Mujahidul Islam Prince (Patuakhali) organising secretary, Md Abu Taher Bhuiyan (Feni) treasurer, and Ashok Banerjee (Sirajganj) communication and publication secretary.

The executive members are: Ismail Hossain Negaban (Barisal), P M Siraj Paramanik (Kushtia), Md Delwar Hossain (Dinajpur), Abul Hasan Shohel (Madaripur), Sazzad Hossain Linkon (Tangail), Md Dulal Hossain (Khagrachhari), Farhad Iqbal (Cox's Bazar), Shapla Rahaman (Jashore), Benazir Ahmed Benu (Narsingdi), Waheduzzaman Tuhin (Kurigram), Sujadul Islam Faras (Netrakona) and Jamal Hossain Palash (Chapainawabganj).

















