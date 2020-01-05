Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:49 PM
Home Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Manikganj, Barguna and Dinajpur, recently.
MANIKGANJ: Two persons were killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Joka area under Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased were identified as rickshaw-puller Aijuddin, 50, son of late Abdul Rashid of Sholdhara area in Ghior, and Md Selim, 34, son of Sonamuddin of Poyla area in Shibalaya Upazila of the district. In-Charge of Borongail Highway Police Basudeb Sinha said a Dhaka-bound bus dashed a rickshaw in the said area, leaving the two dead on the spot.
Police seized the bus but its driver fled the scene, said the police officer.
The bodies were sent to Manikganj Zila Hospital morgue for autopsies, he added.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A motorcyclist was killed another injured in a road accident in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Anwar Hossain Mojumdar was the son of Bahar Ali Mojumdar of 4 no. Kalibari area under Kalmegha Union in the upazila.
Injured Golam Maula is the son of Anwar's sister.  
Eyewitness Delwar Hossain said a motorcycle collided head on a battery run auto rickshaw in front of Patharghata Degree College Gate at around 12pm, leaving two persons injured. Later, the locals rushed them to Patharghata Upazila Health complex where on-duty doctor Shahrin Fatima declared Anwar dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata Police Station (PS) Mohammad Shahaduddin confirmed the incident.   
DINAJPUR: A boy was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning. Deceased Rocky Islam, 13, was the son of Md Rubel Ahmed of Khodaipur Village in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said a tractor ran over the boy in Kanchda Alam Nagar Bazaar area at 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Confirming the matter, Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Kumar Chouhan said police seized the tractor.


