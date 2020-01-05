Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:49 PM
Home Countryside

Wheat farming scheme taken in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent


KISHOREGANJ, Jan 4: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has taken a programme to cultivate wheat in 13 upazilas of the district in the current Rabi season.
DAE office sources said a total of 1,350 hectares of land would be brought under wheat cultivation this year with the production target of 4,387.50 metric tons of wheat.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Md Maijuddin said the crop has already been cultivated on 1,030 ha of land till December 31 last.
Of the total lands, at least 70 ha was brought under the cultivation in Hossainpur, 30 ha in Sadar, 40 ha in Pakundia, 40 ha in Katiadi, 990 ha in Karimganj, 17 ha in Tarail, 40 ha in Itna, 10 ha in Mitamoin, eight ha in Nikli, 28 ha in Austagram, 50 ha in Bajitpur, 22 ha in Kuliarchar, and five ha in Bhairab upazilas.
DAE Deputy Director Dr Mohit Kumar Dey said the field workers and crop specialists of the DAE have started rendering their field level services and exchanging views with the farmers to educate them about the modern method of wheat cultivation for achieving best yielding rate with minimum production cost.
Earlier, to make the farming programme successful, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation and its approved dealers distributed high quality wheat seeds among the farmers of the district at minimum price.
Besides, the authorities concerned have taken adequate steps for ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistance and other inputs to the growers while commercial banks and other financial institutions providing easy term agriculture loans to the poor and marginal farmers to help them cultivate the wheat on their land without economic hardship.


