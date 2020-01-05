Seven cows poisoned to death at Porsha

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Jan 4: At least seven cows died after taking water mixed with molasses at Chhatoa Village under Moshidpur Union in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Owner of the cows Abdul Karim, son of Afzal of the village, said he started a farm with 15 cows recently. At noon, his uncle Fazlur Rahman fed the water to the cows. After this, the cows became sick and later seven cows died on the spot.

The victim claimed the cows worth about Tk 5 lakh were poisoned to death.

Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.














