Two found dead in two districts





LAXMIPUR: Police recovered a madrasa student's body from the toilet of Darul Ulum Academy Madrasa in Dattapara area of Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Emon was the son of late Abul Bashar of Kankash Narayanpur Village under Dattapara Union in the upazila, and a resident student of class one at the madrasa.

Madrasa teacher Mahmudul Hasan said they saw the body hanging in the toilet and took it to Sadar Hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station Abdul Alim said they sent the body to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Body of an unidentified youth was recovered on Thursday by police from the Kaljani River in the Kajiarchar border area under Shilakuri Union.

He may be an Indian citizen, said Officer-in-Charge Imtiaz Kabir. On information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the body. He would be within 24 to 30. The body was found with 50 yards of India's border.



















