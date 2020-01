BARISHAL, Jan 4: An old skull with skeletons of two hands was recovered from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) campus area of the city on Thursday noon.

Contracting Supervisor Saidur Rahman said they found the skull and the skeletons while digging a canal in the area.

SBMCH Director Dr Bakir Hossain said he heard the news but does not know from where these came.