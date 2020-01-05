Step taken to rescue sunken cargo vessel

BARISHAL, Jan 4: The rescue operation of Md. Dula Mia-1, a clinker-laden cargo vessel sunken in the Kirtonkhola River 16 days back began on Wednesday last.

A 25-member rescue team is conducting the operation.

Md. Dudu Mia-1 got sunk in the Kirtonkhola River following a collision with Dhaka-bound passenger launch MV Shahrukh-2 coming from Barguna, on December 14 last by 10:30pm.

The cargo vessel got down slowly in the river with passengers.

It was carrying 1,200 metric tons of clinker from Chattogram and going to Barishal Dapdapia for Olympic Cement Company.

Sumon Kumar Das, supervisor of P S Salvage that was removing clinker from the cargo said within 20 days to two months, the rescue is likely to be completed.













