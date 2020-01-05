Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020
Countryside

Medical waste management fails in Gazipur

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Jan 4: Most of the medical institutions in the district are running their activities without having any proper waste management system, according to official and unofficial sources.
Private hospitals and diagnostic centres have grown like mushrooms in the district. But, these are not maintaining the compulsory medical waste management systems under the existing law enacted in 2008.
According to the law, all medical institutions must have separate wastage management systems. Before starting medical activities, they have to avail environmental certificates.
But practically, medical wastes are being mixed with normal wastes and then being dumped here and there. Piles of wastages and disposals are seen lying on premises of many hospitals, diagnostic centres and clinics.  
Talking to The Daily Observer, a number of officials of hospitals, city corporation and environment offices said it is a bad practice which is causing various infectious diseases in the locality. Both public and private hospitals are following this unfair practice.
Ironically, it is being practised at 500-Bed Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital and at 250-Bed Ahsan Ullah General Hospital.
According to Gazipur Civil Surgeon office sources, there are 407 private diagnostic centres in the district, and most of them don't have any waste management system.
Professor Dr Akramul Alam, director of Water and Environment Institute of Dhaka Engineering and Technology University said liquid medical wastage is polluting water and environment and spreading various infectious diseases.
Medical wastes such as ordinary, anatomical, chemical, pathological, liquid and pharmaceutical have been lying piled for years.
These are causing various diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis-b, hepatitis-c and diphtheria.  
Tapan Kanti Sarkar, deputy director of Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and in-charge of wastage management, said, "We preserve wastes including human organs on the premises. The remaining non-essential ones are taken away by Gazipur City Corporation (GCC)."
"It is regretting that the hospital is yet to be developed with modern waste management technology," said Dr Amir Hossain, director of Shahid Tajuddin Medical College Hospital.
Masud Rana, acting resident medical officer of Ahsanullah General Hospital, said their wastes are collected GCC.
GCC Zonal Executive Officer Sohrab Hossain said their cleaners collect medical wastes and disposals along with normal wastages considering the public safety.
He, however, said a modern technology-based system is under way.
Abdus Salam Sarkar, deputy director of District Environment Department, said according to rules and regulations, it is mandatory to have ETP system in all the hospitals and clinics for waste management. But many public and private hospitals are not complying with the rules.


