Power tillers distributed at Patnitala

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Jan 4: The Department of Agriculture Extension distributed power tillers among the poor farmers on Patnitala Upazila Parishad Premises of the district on Wednesday noon.

Local lawmaker Shahiduzzaman Sarker was present as chief guest at the function.

Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Liton Sarker, Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Gaffar, Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Prakash Chandra Sarker, Upazila Parishad Woman Vice-Chairman Khadizatul Kobra, and Vice-Chairman Abdu Ahad were also present at the programme.















