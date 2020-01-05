Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:48 PM
100pc JSC examinees of 783 schools under BEB pass

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 4: At least 783 schools achieved 100 per cent pass rate in Junior School Certificate (JSC) Examination-2019 under Barishal Education Board (BEB).
A total of 1,714 schools attended the examination, where 97.5 per cent examinees passed this year. There are no school under BEB where all examinees failed.
BEB Exam Controller Arun Kumar said hundred per cent examinees passed from 132 schools in Patuakhali, 100 schools in Barguna, 212 schools in Barishal, 108 schools in Pirojpur, 148 in Bhola, and 83 in Jhalakati districts.


