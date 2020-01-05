Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020
Countryside

Warm clothes’ fair begins in Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 4: A month-long warm clothes fair began on Independence Square premises of the town on Wednesday.
Police Nari Kallyan Samity (Punak), district unit, arranged the fair aimed at making the products produced by the samity more familiarised and popular to the people.
Madhu Chhanda Bhattacharya, wife of Debdas Bhattacharya, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Rangpur range, formally inaugurated the fair through cutting a garland of flower as chief guest.
DIG Debdas Bhattacharya also released a balloon in the sky as a guest of honour marking the inauguration of the fair.
Later, Madhu Chhanda Bhattacharya and DIG Debdas Bhattacharya went round the stalls of the fair and talked to the stall owners.
A total of 80 stalls have been set up in the fair.
Ismat Ara Elora, chairperson of district Punak and wife of Towhidul Islam, police super (SP) of Gaibandha, accompanied them during their stall visits.
Earlier, the guests were received by SP Towhidul Islam and his wife through giving them bouquets of flowers.
Among others, Abu Sayeem Prodhan, SP of in service training centre here, Rahaat Gowhary, additional SP, Moynul Haque, ASP, M Asaduzzaman, senior assistant SP, Khan Mohammad Shahriar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station, Mostafizur Rahman, OC of Detective Branch of Police were also present on the occasion.


