Bangabandhu birth centenary progs planned in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 4: The district administration has chalked out various programmes to observe the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a meeting at Shahid Abdur Razzaqe Saif Mizan conference hall in the town on Thursdaymorning.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain chaired themeeting.The meeting decided, on January 10, a floral tribute will be offered at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Chattar in the town at 9am on behalf of DC, district Awami League (AL) and District Muktijoddha Sangsad.Later, doa mahfil, documentary film show on Bangabandhu, and a discussion meeting will also be held.A cultural programme will be organised by Pirojpur Shilpakala Academy.A year-long programme will be arranged by various government and non-government organisations, private initiatives, AL, various socio-cultural organisations and freedom fighters.