51 arrested in six districts





KISHOREGANJ: Member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons with 162 yaba tablets from Newtown area under Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested are: Md Ruhul Amin, 35, son of Md Lal Mia of West Tarapasha Village and Sagar Mia, 20, son of Md Jalal Uddin of Newtown area in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan confirmed the incident.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

NARAIL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a retired army officer with 100 yaba tablets from the town on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Sourav Hossain, son of SM Mukhtar Hossain of Vitasir Village in Magura.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Anis said on information, a team of DB Police arrested Sourav in front of the district jail.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Narail Sadar PS.

LALMONIRHAT: Police on Friday morning detained a local leader of Juba League from Sadar Upazila of the district for cutting government trees from roadside.

Detained Badshah Miah, 34, is the president of Mahendranagar Union Juba League.

Police said they detained Badshah from Kashipur area in the morning for cutting eucalyptus tree from roadside.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar PS Mahfuz Alam confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 26 people from separate places of the city.

During the drives, a large amount of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning

Of the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest five were arrested on different charges.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police arrested 19 people from Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night when they were gambling on a cricket match of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).

The arrested were sent to jail on Friday afternoon following a court order, said Ulipur PS OC Anwarul Islam.

On information, a team of police raided a tea-stall in Bazra Union at night and detained them when they were gambling on every ball and over of a BBPL match.

A total of 11 mobile phone sets, Tk 25,000 in cash and a television were recovered from their possession.

NATORE: Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two persons along with 80,000 US dollar from a bus at Bonbelghoria Bypass Point on the Natore-Rajshahi Highway in the town on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested are: Rasel Hossain, 27, son of Farid Ahmed, and Moinuddin, 28, son of Tota Mia of Alampur Village under Kasba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

Superintend of Natore Police Liton Kumar Saha confirmed the news in a press release at his office on Friday.









According to the press release, the arrested persons were coming from India with the money in illegal way. They are involved in buying dollars from India at a cheap rate and selling it at a high rate in Bangladesh.

DB Police OC Saikat Hossain said the arrested were sent to jail through the court.



