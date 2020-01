MANIKGANJ, Jan 4: An old devotee died at an ijtema venue in the municipality early Friday.

Deceased Shafi Ullah, 70, was a resident of Nehalpur Village in Chuadanga District.

The deceased's neighbour Zahid Alam, who also came to the ijtema, said Shafi Ullah felt pain in chest at 1:30am on Friday, and was taken to the medical centre on ijtema premises. The doctor at the centre referred him to Sadar Hospital, where he died later.