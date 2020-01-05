Untimely rain disrupts life in Barishal, Khulna





BARISHAL: Untimely rain on Friday jeopardised life in the district and other areas of the entire southern region.

In the beginning of Friday, heavy to moderate rain continued till 11am, and by 2:30pm it resumed again.

Till 6pm, 18-millimetre rain was recorded in Barishal.

The bad weather started impacting on life in the southern region.

Despite tolerable mercury, the cooling was felt heavily.

At 6am, about 14 degrees Celsius lowest temperature was recorded in Barishal. Blended with light breeze, the cold wave took a heavy toll on overall life and living.

Standing Aman paddy was affected largely. Farmers fell in problem in harvesting and processing of the paddy.

Earlier, two cyclones- "Foni" and "Bulbul" caused a serious damage to the Aman cultivation. Now, three times of natural calamities, lifting of the ripen paddy has become uncertain. Already, the price fall of paddy has begun.

During the weekly holiday, servicer holders and working class people, going for week's purchases of kitchen items faced problem due to the rough weather.

Due to the rain, road and water communication got partly standstill. But, the aviation communication was normal.

On Friday, the state-run airline and three flights of two private aviation services flied safely.

More than seven lakh hectares of land were brought under Aman cultivation during the just concluded Kharip-2 season against a total rice production of 15 lakh metric tons.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: People of Paikgachha Upazila in the district suffered for untimely downpour on Friday.

Brickfields and working class people suffered most due to the rain.

People of all strata got a relief after the end of severe cold spell in the last week. But on Friday, their living experienced a heavy jolt due to unseasonal rain.

"I could not go out for the rain," said a day labourer Yunus Ali Goldar of Bandikati Village, adding that roads were inundated disrupting communication.

Businessman Shafiul Islam of Kopilmuni Bazaar said there was knee-deep water in some parts of the main road of the bazaar.

Brick kiln owner Samiron Sadhu said during this pick season, the production at his kiln was hampered seriously, and raw bricks have been destroyed.

Upazila Awami League President Anwar Iqbal Montu said the untimely rain has caused a serious problem in the locality.

















