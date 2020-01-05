

Cold injury affects Boro seedbeds at Fulbari

Insecticide spraying did not work, and the agriculture department's prescription did not bring any good result.

The beds prepared earlier became yellowish stopping growth of the saplings. Lately prepared beds are getting destroyed before budding.

Round the clock nurturing by the farmers in the Fulbari Upazila is making no improvement.

Such scenario is very visible in the seedbeds of upazila's six unions.

Farmers are concerned about meeting the production target. They are apprehending sapling crisis at the time of planting.

Ayub Ali, Toyeb Ali and Porimol Chandra Ray of Nawdanga Union said they had planned to cultivate five bigha each, but the destruction of early prepared seedbeds has made it impossible.

Gulzar Hossain, Ershadul Huq and Mominul Islam of Shimulbari Union echoed the same view and said that spraying of medicines in the beds is not working. The growing saplings are becoming stunted and yellow, they added.

According to them, now the running cold wave is likely to be more harmful.

To protect from cold injury, seedbed growers have been advised by upazila agriculture officials to give water in the evening and passing it out in the morning. Also few medicines have been prescribed for spraying. Both ways are not working.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said this year, seed beds have been prepared in 480 hectres of land, adding, "After some days, seedbeds will increase."

He acknowledged that due to incessant cold wave, some beds have been harmed.

There is no apprehension of further damage, he added.

Boro cultivation target has been fixed at 11,500 hectres for the forthcoming IRRI-Boro season.

























