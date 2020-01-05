Headstrong US president & fate of a region







The Middle East region is passing a very critical time since US-Iran tension has reached to pick. Following the terror act of the US which killed General Qassem Soleimani--the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei--in Baghdad Iran has promised vengeance. The attack, authorised by headstrong President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.



Recently Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power in the Democratic majority House in the House of Representatives. Headstrong Trump cowardly decided to kill Soleimani in such a time when it has a chance to divert the public attention to the upcoming US president election avoiding impeachment proceedings.



Due to his ludicrous activity, several high-ups have already left the White House for his headstrong decisions! After electing the US President, Donald Trump has taken so many non-stop controversial decisions one after another. His most controversial decision to uniquely withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran sparked out many of its allies and whimsically USA violated the international pacts claiming world super power.











Apparently, US is the main culprit of current unrest in the Middle East. The world leaders should stop the US from taking further escalatory actions.



Md Zillur Rahaman

