Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:47 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Headstrong US president & fate of a region

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir

The Middle East region is passing a very critical time since US-Iran tension has reached to pick. Following the terror act of the US which killed General Qassem Soleimani--the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei--in Baghdad Iran has promised vengeance. The attack, authorised by headstrong President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Recently Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power in the Democratic majority House in the House of Representatives. Headstrong Trump cowardly decided to kill Soleimani in such a time when it has a chance to divert the public attention to the upcoming US president election avoiding impeachment proceedings.

Due to his ludicrous activity, several high-ups have already left the White House for his headstrong decisions! After electing the US President, Donald Trump has taken so many non-stop controversial decisions one after another. His most controversial decision to uniquely withdrawal of USA from six nations nuclear agreement with Iran sparked out many of its allies and whimsically USA violated the international pacts claiming world super power.





Apparently, US is the main culprit of current unrest in the Middle East. The world leaders should stop the US from taking further escalatory actions.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Headstrong US president & fate of a region
Save the planet from climate crisis
Is the US a civilized nation?
Soleimani’s death will give Iran renewed legitimacy
The fate of Muslim Rohingyas and genocide in Myanmar
Urbanization and rising energy consumption
Macroeconomics indicators in BD
The deteriorating condition of student politics


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Unidentified man killed in Dhaka road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft