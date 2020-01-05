

Tarequl Islam Munna



Currently 39 countries in the world emit about 45 per cent carbon. China is above all in this regard then the United States and India. The underdeveloped countries, the affected countries and the LDC-affiliated countries are pushing the developed countries to reduce carbon emissions. Carbon emitting countries, on the other hand, say they want economic assistance to reduce emissions. With this, there is a debt gap between the countries. At the same time, the demand for keeping the global temperature up to 2 degrees Celsius is being repeatedly emphasized. But according to the Paris Agreement, it should never rise above the maximum two degrees Celsius.



Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has to reach conclusions on reducing carbon emissions. The bid is going on. Meanwhile, negotiations are underway on how well they have fulfilled those commitments that the developed countries had promised to implement before 2020 under the Paris Agreement.



Do we really have time till 2030 to avert climate catastrophe? While emphasizing the importance of urgent action, scientists have tried to warn this crude message. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we need to halve global emissions by 2030 in order to have at least a one in two chance of limiting warming to 1.5C, the goal set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.



The debate has continued to create a 'rulebook' of the deal. Will they be able to show political good at the IPCC summit in Britain by the end of 2020? British Environment Minister Michael Gove said, "If Britain succeeds in organizing the summit, steps should be taken to keep the temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius".



"By coming here, we want to say we're still in-- the US is still in," Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference. "Our delegation is here to send a message that Congress's commitment to take action on the climate crisis is iron clad."



Save the planet from climate crisis



Scientific findings this year have given urgency to the process. Carbon emissions and temperatures have been breaking records, which scientists have linked to the increased frequency of violent storms and wildfires everywhere from Sweden to Japan and California.



Global temperature increases since the industrial revolution are on track to push well past the UN target of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), according to research from Climate Action Tracker, a group of three consultants examining the issue. While few would notice that amount of warming on a single day, when applied to the world as a whole it would mark the quickest shift in the climate since the end of the last ice age some 10,000 years ago.



Chinese emissions are close to double the next largest contributor, the US, according to the 2019 global carbon budget, released on December 4. In other words, China's decisions will make or break the Paris climate targets. China's current plan to peak emissions by 2030 and before if possible "was already made with great ambition," they said.



He Jiankun, a professor from Tsinghua University and the deputy director of the national expert committee on climate change, said China was "shifting from an economy developing at high speed to an economy developing at high quality".



The trade war with the US won't have an impact on China's climate targets, the panel said. In fact, there are some "good sides" to the dispute, because China's companies were being forced to establish domestic industries.



A new report published by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) reveals that by meeting their targets, 285 companies will reduce their emissions by 265 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, approximately equivalent to shutting down 68 coal-fired power plants.



About $ 100 billion Green Climate Fund (GCF) in the long run has gone unnoticed. Since it was not the Paris Rule Book, the developed world is backing up with GCF funding. It was said that $100 billion of funding would be started by 2030. But the fund has so far accumulated about $ 100 billion. That is, the developed world is showing a kind of gratitude with this fund.



Shifting the world away from fossil fuels will require huge amount of money. At least $71 trillion needs to be invested into energy over the next 20 years to reach the nirvana where global warming is held in check and the UN meets its sustainable development goals, according to the International Energy Agency. That's about a fifth more than the $59 trillion that the International Energy Agency (IEA) figures will be spent under a business-as-usual scenario.



About 2 billion Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) credits each representing 1 ton of avoided emissions was issued over the life of the program. The value of those credits peaked at more than 21 euros ($23) in 2008. They tumbled since and trade at around 17 cents apiece now after the EU, which was the main buyer of the credits, lost faith in CDM bookkeeping and wanted to clear up a glut in its own Emissions Trading System.



The CDM's demise still rankles developing nations, which are anxious to see the cash infusion they've been promised. A decade ago, industrial countries pledged to step up climate-related aid to $100 billion a year by 2020. While they're on the way to reaching that goal, dishing out $71.2 billion in 2017 according to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), there's little detail on how that money will flow in the future.



The writer is a Correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and Conservator, Wildlife and Environment



















