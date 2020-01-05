The fate of Muslim Rohingyas and genocide in Myanmar



M A RAZZAQ

The term Rohingya is derived from the colonial and pre-colonial terms 'Rooinga' and 'Rwangya' meaning inhabitants of Rohang which was the early Muslim name of Arakan. Former Arakan is now familiar as Rakhine, a state of Myanmar. There is also an alternate concept that the term Rohingya is derived from Arabic origin meaning mercy.

There is a historical myth, which narrates that Arabian traders arrived on the shores of Ramree Island in a merchant ship which was wrecked off the Burmese coast, in 18th century. The survivors appealed to the King for mercy or Rohm. The King allotted a piece of land and permitted them to settle. Later, Rahm became Rohang and eventually the modern term Rohingya.

Arakan, at present Rakhine was a sovereign and an independent state until it was invaded by Bowdawpaya--a Burman King in 1784 and annexed to the Burman Kingdom. After the first Anglo-Burmese war Arakan was ceded to British and gradually became a part of the province of Burma under British-India in 1886.



In 1948, Rakhine became a part of the independent state of Burma. Rakhine is situated on the western coast very close to Bangladesh, bordered by Bay of Bengal to the west and the Chittagong division of Bangladesh to the northwest. The river Naf separates Rakhine state of Myanmar from Chittagong division of Bangladesh. The relation between Chittagong and Rakhine is influenced by geographical, historical, ethnological and cultural consideration. More or less 100 years, Chittagong was directly under Arakanese administration and control from 1575.



The main religion in Rakhine state is Buddhism--63.18 per cent, Islam--34.18 per cent, Christianity, Hinduism and Tribal religion, as per available data. There are two main Muslim groups--the Kaman and the Rohingya.



The Kamans are regarded as Myanmar Muslims, speak in Rakhine or Burmese language and share common customs with the Buddhist population. They are recognized and granted citizenship by the government of Myanmar. On the other hand the Rohingya speak in Rohingya language similar to the language of the inhabitants of Chittagong, Bangladesh and they are not recognized rather deprived of citizenship by the Myanmar Government and its Nationality Law, 1982. Likely to inform that the Nationality Law in Burma recognizes 3 categories of citizens:



1. Full citizens--descendants of residents who lived in Burma prior to 1823.



2. Associate citizens--who acquired citizenship through the 1948 union citizenship law.



3. Naturalized citizens--who lived in Burma before 04 January, 1948 and applied for citizenship as per Nationality Law, 1982.

There are 135 legally recognized ethnic groups in Myanmar but unfortunately the Nationality Law does not recognize Rohingya Muslims as their citizen rather the government of Myanmar believes that Rohingyas are the inhabitants of Chittagong and citizens of Bangladesh.



Since 1948 until 2016, there have been a good number of major operations of eviction drive against the Rohingya Muslims, carried out by the successive government of Myanmar. During the period, Riots and sectarian violence also broke out between Rohingya Muslims and the Buddhists Rakhines resulting serious casualties, brutal torture, death and fleeing of more than a lacs of Rohingya Muslims to Chittagong, Bangladesh.



The current displacement of the Rohingyas began after the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacked few security outposts along the border with Bangladesh on August 25, 2017, killing some Burmese police officers and soldiers. Meantime, ARSA was officially declared a terrorist organization by Myanmar government. In response, Myanmar Army started heavy counter-offensive and crackdown in the name of "Clearance Operation" on Rohingya Muslims in association with Buddhist extremists.



The ongoing operation mainly fostered conflict--related sexual abuse and crimes with internally displaced women and girls beside force expulsion of Rohingya Muslims to bordering countries mainly targeting Bangladesh. As per available data, there are about 1.0 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, Bangladesh. In a study conducted in August 2018, it estimated that more 24,000 Rohingya were killed by Myanmar Army and Buddhist extremists in the name of "Clearance Operation" started on 25 August, 2017. In addition, the study also estimated a rape, gang-rape of 18,000 Muslim women and girls, 1,16,000 Rohingya were beaten mercilessly and some 36,000 were thrown into fire beside other known and unknown atrocities.



The extent of brutal crime and abuse on unarmed Rohingyas, women, girls, expecting mothers, innocent child & babies, aged men and women, geriatric patients by Myanmar Army is not the reflection of disproportionate force or even war crime. It is undoubtedly a crime against human beings, humanity and unarmed people which has triggered the conscious &sentiment of all people across the globe, humanitarian organizations, international medias and intellectuals, the act to be termed as Genocide - the deliberate killing of a large group of people especially of a particular nation or ethnic group.It is obviously shocking to write that Aung San Suu Kyi--the state counsellor of Myanmar and Nobel Prize winner remained silent rather appealed to dismiss the allegation of genocide by Myanmar Army in ICJ - the International court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, recently.



Based on historical information and true findings, Rohingya Muslims are genuine inhabitants and citizens of Rakhine state of Myanmar since 7th century, which neither a democratic government nor the present military government can oppose through documented evidence.It would be highly appreciating if the military government of Myanmar realize the historical truth, deal this sensitive issue with patience and prudence thus ensuring equal rights and status to all citizens in her territory especially the Rohingya Muslims who are facing humiliation, torcher, persecution, sexual violence and eviction every now and then.



Myanmar is a large country compared to Bangladesh and so recognizing the Rohingya Muslims as genuine citizens and rehabilitating these stateless people in their own land is not a great issue unless and until there is a personal, political, trading and business motive of Myanmar or neighbouring and distant countries. Myanmar has an area of 6,76,578 square kilometres and a population of 54 million only, bordered by India, China, Laos and Thailand beside Bangladesh. Likely to inform that Myanmar was one of the first few countries to recognize Bangladesh as an independent country on 13th January, 1972 and we are maintaining a friendly relation with Myanmar, according to our foreign minister.



Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and the further influx of about 1.0 million Rohingyas is an additional and unbearable burden in terms of population, economy, stability, progress, health care, regional safety and security. Still, Bangladesh is managing and handling the overall situation with extreme patience and prudence thus avoiding all sorts of conflict and contradiction with neighbours and neighbouring country, Myanmar.



In our opinion, Rohingya crises is mainly a regional issue and so we hope not only the military junta of Myanmar but all neighbouring countries and their leaders should be determined to resolve this regional crises in addition to international approach & constant pressure, arrange immediate repatriation of refugees in their own land, recognizing them as citizens, ensuring safety and security And relief Bangladesh from the burden of an alarming demographic, economic and ecological deterioration and disaster.



The writer is freelance contributor























