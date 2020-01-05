Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home News

Iran strike sparks World War III fears

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Iran strike sparks World War III fears

Iran strike sparks World War III fears

For decades, American men over the age of 18 have gone through the ritual of registering with the government in case of a military draft. In recent years, that ritual has felt like routine paperwork, a simple checking of the box.
But Friday, after a United States drone strike killed Iran's top security and intelligence commander, prompting concerns about the possibility of war, that oft-forgotten ritual became a reason for spiking anxiety among many Americans.
"World War III" started trending on social media. Many young men suddenly remembered registering after their 18th birthdays, many to apply for college financial aid. One Twitter user posted that he had blocked the account of the US Army, with the (faulty) reasoning that: "They can't draft you if they can't see you."
Interest was so high that it overwhelmed the website for the Selective Service System, the independent government agency that maintains a database of Americans eligible for a potential draft. "Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time," the agency said on Twitter, adding, "We appreciate your patience."
Here is an explanation of the current military system and what it would take to enact a draft in modern times.
Is there going to be a draft?
The United States first conscripted soldiers during the Civil War and continued to use the draft in some form on and off through the Vietnam War, said Jennifer Mittelstadt, a professor of history at Rutgers University who has studied the military.
But there has been no conscription since 1973, when the draft was abolished after opposition to fighting in Vietnam. "There was huge support for ending the draft across the political spectrum," Mittelstadt said. "I think it's fair to say that the draft has never been wildly popular."
The modern-day military is now an all-volunteer force.
To change that, Congress would have to pass a law reinstating the draft, and the president would have to sign it, actions that would likely require broad political support.
What is the draft age?
All men from 18 to 25 years old are required to register with the Selective Service System. Many young men check a box to register when getting a driver's license. Others sign up when applying for federal student aid to attend college.
But just because you have registered does not mean you will be drafted. "Right now, registering for selective service really means nothing about the likelihood of you serving in the current military," Mittelstadt said.
Joe Heck, chairman of the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service, a committee created by Congress to evaluate the Selective Service System, put it this way: "Registration is ongoing. A draft would require an act of Congress."
What happens if you don't register?
If you do not register for Selective Service as a young man, you can be subject to lifetime penalties. For example, men who did not register cannot receive federal financial aid, and they cannot work for the federal government, Heck said.
To check if you have registered, visit the Selective Service System's website (once it is up and running again).
Can women be drafted?
No.
Historically, only men have been eligible for the draft. But the question of whether to include women in registration has gained traction in recent years, as women have taken on broader roles within the military.
In 2015, the Pentagon opened up all combat jobs to women. Last year, a federal judge in Houston ruled that excluding women from the draft was unconstitutional.
As part of its work, the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service is considering whether to expand the registration requirement to include women. The group's final report, on that and other issues, is expected to be released in March.    -NYT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How US killing of Soleimani could affect 2020 race
What rising Middle East tensions mean for oil market: Analyst view
Key facts about Australia's catastrophic bushfires
Iran strike sparks World War III fears
Next move on deportation of Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian minister Jitendra Singh
Iran weighs response to Soleimani’s killing
Killing Soleimani: an unprecedented US strike
Newly appointed chief engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) under the Housing and Public Works Department


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft