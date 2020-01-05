Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:46 PM
Next move on deportation of Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian minister Jitendra Singh

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

A key Indian minister has said the government's next move would be relating the deportation of Rohingya refugees in Jammu and Kashmir as they would not be able to secure citizenship under the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Jitendra Singh, minister of State in the Indian Prime Minister's Office, said CAA has been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed (by Parliament).
"There are no "ifs" and "buts" by implementation (of the CAA in Jammu and Kashmir), what would happen here is that the next move would be in relation to (the deportation) of Rohingyas," the correspondent said quoting Singh at a function in Jammu on Friday.
The minister, who was addressing the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir government at a three-day training programme on the general fund rules here, pointed out that Jammu had a sizable Rohingya population.
"What will be the plan of their (Rohingyas') deportation, the Centre is concerned about it. Lists would be prepared. Wherever needed, biometric identity cards will be given because the CAA does not give a leverage to Rohingyas," Singh said.
He said the Rohingyas "do not belong to the six (religious) minorities (who will be given citizenship under the new law). They do not belong to any of the three (neighbouring) countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan)."
"They do not belong to the six (religious) minorities (who will be given citizenship under the new law). They do not belong to any of the three (neighbouring) countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan)," he said, adding that the Rohingyas came to India from Myanmar and hence they would have to go back.     -Agencies


