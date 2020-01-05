Iran weighs response to Soleimani’s killing





Iran's clerical and military rulers have threatened revenge for an American air strike at Baghdad airport on Friday that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

Here are some of Iran's options:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump have talked tough during several crisis but neither have indicated an interest in all-out war.

But the possibility of a military confrontation cannot be ruled out. Khamenei faces a dilemma.

If he calls for restraint, he could look weak at home and among proxies who have expanded Iran's reach. For this reason, Iran may choose to opt for a smaller scale retaliation.

Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said on Twitter that Khamenei must carefully calibrate the reaction. "A weak response risks losing face, an excessive response risks losing his head. Khamenei is Trump's most consequential international adversary in 2020."

According to a US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) report in December, Iran's military power relies on three core capabilities: its ballistic missile programme, naval forces that can threaten navigation in the oil-rich Gulf and its militia proxies in countries such as Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

Iran says it has precision-guided missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones capable of hitting US military bases in the Gulf, and reaching Tehran's arch-enemy Israel, a US ally. Iran's homemade Shahab ballistic missiles with a range of 2,000 km (1,200 miles) can carry several warheads.

In retaliation for the killing of Soleimani, Tehran or its proxies could attack oil tankers in the Gulf and Red Sea, a major global shipping route for oil and other trade, linking the Indian Ocean with the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

A military confrontation or heightened tensions could halt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world's oil production is shipped through. Such interruption, even for a short period of time, could affect the United States and many countries around the world.

Iran cannot legally close the waterway unilaterally because part of it is in Oman's territorial waters. However, ships pass through Iranian waters, which are under the responsibility of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy.

Tehran could use its missiles and drones, mines, speedboats, and missile launchers in the Gulf area to confront the United States and its allies.

In recent years, there have been periodic confrontations between the Guards and the US military in the Gulf. US officials have said closing the Strait would be crossing a "red line" and America would take action to reopen it.

The targeted killing of Soleimani could endanger US forces stationed in the Middle East. Iran mainly relies on asymmetric tactics and its regional proxies in order to counter more sophisticated US weaponry.

Iran has passed on its drones and technical expertise to allies. Yemen's Houthis have used Iran-made missiles and drones to bomb airports in Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional foe.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of carrying out attacks against oil tankers near the Strait last year and have accused Tehran of being behind attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities in September. Tehran has denied the allegations.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have used mortars and rockets to attack bases where US forces are located. In June, Iran came close to war with the United States after Tehran downed a US drone with a surface-to-air missile, a move that nearly triggered retaliatory strikes by Washington.

Iran is unlikely to rush into action, according to Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. -Reuters























