Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Art & Culture

Photography exhibition 'Flash on Rohingya Genocide' underway at BSA

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Culture Desk

Photography exhibition 'Flash on Rohingya Genocide' underway at BSA

Photography exhibition 'Flash on Rohingya Genocide' underway at BSA

A week-long photography exhibition titled 'Flash on Rohingya Genocide' is underway at National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Segunbagicha in the city. Inaugurated on January 2, the exhibition will continue till January 8. The photographs at the exhibition shed light on the horrifying experiences of massacre, led by Myanmar's military force, witnessed by the Rohingyas.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the exhibition as the chief guest. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of BSA. Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University, joined the inaugural session as the special guest. They discussed the ongoing Rohingya crisis in their speeches.
Regarding the Rohingya issue, the exhibition features a total of 120 photographs including the works of four local photographers namely Mahmud Hossain Opu, Suman Paul, KM Asad and Salahuddin Ahmed. The exhibition has been jointly organised by the Daily Bhorer Kagoj, Bangladesh Pragatishil Columnist Forum and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Michael Jackson accusers can sue, court rules
Deepika on what will make Chhapaak a successful film for her
Photography exhibition 'Flash on Rohingya Genocide' underway at BSA
Literary reflections on the middle class
A film on Father Marino Regan
Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump
Dracula: Critics applaud ‘energetic and fun’ revival of vampire classic
Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020 starts at BSA


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft