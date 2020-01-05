

A film on Father Marino Regan

In search of the actors for the film, an audition is underway in different cities of Italy. More than 200 actors from different countries have already taken part in the audition. An actor from Italy is going to play the role of Father Regan in the film.

Father Regan, a Christian priest, played a significant role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. He also contributed to the Bengali literature, advancement of education, reformation of society and employment procedure. In honour of his selfless contribution towards the people of Bangladesh, he got the honorary citizenship of Bangladesh.

Born in 1925, Regan arrived in Bangladesh as a missionary delegate in 1950s. He provided shelters and medical treatments to the injured freedom fighters during the Liberation War. Later, he established a total of 17 educational institutes in different regions of the country including Mongla, Bagerhat, Khulna and Jashore District. He provided scholarships for the unprivileged students at these institutes. With a view to mitigate the unemployment problems, he also established several sewing centers for the women. He translated around 50 books of Bengali literature and 350 songs of Lalon Shah into the Italian language. His applaudable translation works include Tagore's 'Gitanjali', 'Nakshi Kathar Math' and 'Sujon Badiar Ghat' of Jasimuddin. He received 'Muktijuddho Moitree Shommanona' in 2012. At the age of 92, he breathed his last on October 19 in Vicenza city of Italy in 2017. According to his last wish, he was taken back in Bangladesh and buried at Shelabunia village, Mongla.

The film 'The Father: An Untold Story' is a joint production of Bangladesh and Italy. Rocco Cosentino is the executive producer for the Italian segment while Asma Akter Liza is the executive producer for the Bangladeshi segment of the film. Director Hemanta Sadeeq and executive producer Rocco Cosentino have already talked with the family members of Regan and got the permission for making the film. The shooting will start soon.

















A full length film is going to be made on the eventful life of an Italian citizen named Father Marino Regan. The title of the film is 'The Father: An Untold Story'. Emerging filmmaker Hemanta Sadeeq is going to make the film while the screenplay has been written by the noted novelist Shahaduzzaman.In search of the actors for the film, an audition is underway in different cities of Italy. More than 200 actors from different countries have already taken part in the audition. An actor from Italy is going to play the role of Father Regan in the film.Father Regan, a Christian priest, played a significant role in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. He also contributed to the Bengali literature, advancement of education, reformation of society and employment procedure. In honour of his selfless contribution towards the people of Bangladesh, he got the honorary citizenship of Bangladesh.Born in 1925, Regan arrived in Bangladesh as a missionary delegate in 1950s. He provided shelters and medical treatments to the injured freedom fighters during the Liberation War. Later, he established a total of 17 educational institutes in different regions of the country including Mongla, Bagerhat, Khulna and Jashore District. He provided scholarships for the unprivileged students at these institutes. With a view to mitigate the unemployment problems, he also established several sewing centers for the women. He translated around 50 books of Bengali literature and 350 songs of Lalon Shah into the Italian language. His applaudable translation works include Tagore's 'Gitanjali', 'Nakshi Kathar Math' and 'Sujon Badiar Ghat' of Jasimuddin. He received 'Muktijuddho Moitree Shommanona' in 2012. At the age of 92, he breathed his last on October 19 in Vicenza city of Italy in 2017. According to his last wish, he was taken back in Bangladesh and buried at Shelabunia village, Mongla.The film 'The Father: An Untold Story' is a joint production of Bangladesh and Italy. Rocco Cosentino is the executive producer for the Italian segment while Asma Akter Liza is the executive producer for the Bangladeshi segment of the film. Director Hemanta Sadeeq and executive producer Rocco Cosentino have already talked with the family members of Regan and got the permission for making the film. The shooting will start soon.