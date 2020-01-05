Lisa eyes to replace Corbyn





In a letter to the Wigan Post, she said she wanted to "bring Labour home" to voters that have abandoned the party in its traditional strongholds. Her announcement came on the same day Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips announced she was joining the race.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis are also both standing. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey are among those also expected to stand.









A timetable for the leadership election - and any rule changes - is set to be decided by the party's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday. The contest was called because Corbyn is standing down as leader following the party's heavy election defeat. -BBC





LONDON, Jan 4: Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has announced she is joining the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.In a letter to the Wigan Post, she said she wanted to "bring Labour home" to voters that have abandoned the party in its traditional strongholds. Her announcement came on the same day Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips announced she was joining the race.Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis are also both standing. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey are among those also expected to stand.A timetable for the leadership election - and any rule changes - is set to be decided by the party's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday. The contest was called because Corbyn is standing down as leader following the party's heavy election defeat. -BBC