Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Lisa eyes to replace Corbyn

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, Jan 4: Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has announced she is joining the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.
In a letter to the Wigan Post, she said she wanted to "bring Labour home" to voters that have abandoned the party in its traditional strongholds. Her announcement came on the same day Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips announced she was joining the race.
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis are also both standing. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey are among those also expected to stand.




A timetable for the leadership election - and any rule changes - is set to be decided by the party's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday. The contest was called because Corbyn is standing down as leader following the party's heavy election defeat.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Queen & Prince William posing for a portrait
China replaces top HK envoy
Lisa eyes to replace Corbyn
‘India will face isolation’
UK on track for Jan 31 Brexit as Johnson wins vote on deal
Power supply fears as troops called to battle Australia bushfires
US resumes Pak military training programme
Iran top general to be laid to rest Tuesday in hometown


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft