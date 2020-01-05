Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:45 PM
‘India will face isolation’

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: Former Indian foreign secretary and former envoy to Pakistan Shivshankar Menon on Friday said the country faces international isolation over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to segregate people and assign citizenship to them on the basis of religion.
His comments came as Home Minister Amit Shah said at a public meeting in Rajasthan that his government would not budge an inch on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"Cumulative effect of a series of actions, including what happened in Kashmir. We seem to know we are isolated. External Affairs Minister ducked a meeting with US legislators," said Menon while addressing a public hearing in New Delhi organised by the Constitutional Conduct Group and Karwan-e-Mohabbat. Dwelling on the international consequences of the two-pronged challenges of the CAA and the National Register for Citizens, Menon expressed concern about the future of the idea of India.    -DAWN


