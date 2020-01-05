UK on track for Jan 31 Brexit as Johnson wins vote on deal





Lawmakers voted by 358 to 234 to pass the second reading of the legislation, underlining Johnson's large majority in parliament that should ensure a smooth ratification of the divorce deal to implement Britain's biggest policy shift in more than 40 years. More than three years since Britain voted to exit the EU in a 2016 referendum, the deep uncertainty over Brexit has now been replaced by a firm deadline of the end of January. Only after that will the prime minister face talks to secure a trade deal with the bloc and another target date of the end of next year.

Getting "the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas" was the main aim for Johnson showing that, unlike his predecessor Theresa May who was thwarted in parliament, he now has free rein to drive Brexit forward despite continued criticism from opposition lawmakers.

The final stages of ratification will take place after Christmas, with the lower house of parliament having until Jan. 9 to approve the legislation, or Withdrawal Agreement Bill, giving it just over three weeks to then pass through the upper house and receive Royal Assent.

The European Commission said it was ready to take formal steps to adopt the deal on its side too. -REUTERS















