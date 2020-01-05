Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020
Foreign News

US resumes Pak military training programme

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WASHINGTON, Jan 4: United States President Donald Trump on Friday authorised the resumption of the International Military Education and Training Programme (IMET) for Pakistan in order to strengthen military to military cooperation between the two countries and advance US national security.
The announcement was made in a message on Twitter by the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of State, and signed by United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells.
"To strengthen military to military cooperation on shared priorities and advance US national security, President Donald Trump authorised the resumption of the IMET for Pakistan. The overall security assistance suspension for Pakistan remains in effect," the State Department said. The announcement comes after the US State Department had publicly acknowledged that the US would resume military training programme for Pakistan.    -REUTERS


