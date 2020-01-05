Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:45 PM
Iran top general to be laid to rest Tuesday in hometown

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020

TEHRAN, Jan 4: Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani will be laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman as part of three days of ceremonies across the country, the Revolutionary Guards said.
Soleimani's body was expected to arrive in Tehran on Saturday night before being taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad the next day for a ceremony to be held next to Imam Reza's shrine, a statement posted on the Guards website late Friday said.
"A ceremony will next be held in Tehran on Monday morning, and then the pure body of this soldier of the people and the nation will be buried in Kerman on Tuesday morning," it added.
A group of students also announced they would hold a vigil for Soleimani at Tehran University on Saturday before going to Tehran's Mehrabad airport for the arrival of his remains. The general, who died aged 62, was one of Iran's most popular public figures.    -AFP


