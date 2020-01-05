Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020
Fury, tears as thousands mourn Iran commander killed by US

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020

Mourners surround a car carrying the coffin of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (image) during a funeral procession, for him and nine others, in Baghdad on January 4.

BAGHDAD, Jan 4: Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" on Saturday mourned an Iranian commander and others killed in a US drone attack that sparked fears of a regional proxy war between Washington and Tehran.
The killing of Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani on Friday was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the United States, which pledged to send thousands more troops to the region.
Iraqi political leaders and clerics attended the mass ceremony to honour 62-year-old Soleimani and the other nine victim of the pre-dawn attack on Baghdad international airport, including Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had decided to "terminate" Iran's military mastermind to prevent an "imminent" attack on US diplomats and troops.
"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," he insisted.
But the strike -- which killed four more Iranian Guards and five members of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network -- infuriated Iran, whose ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called it an "act of war" by its arch-enemy.
On Saturday, the Hashed said a new strike had hit a convoy of their forces north of Baghdad, with Iraqi state media blaming the US.
But US-led coalition spokesman Myles Caggins denied involvement, telling AFP: "There was no American or coalition strike."
Inset: An Iraqi woman holds a placard during the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary chief and eight others. photo : AFP

Mass ceremonies started in Baghdad Saturday for Soleimani -- a veteran military figure revered as a hero by many in Iran and the region -- and the other victims of Friday's attack. Iraq's caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi joined Muhandis associate Hadi al-Ameri, Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim, former PM Nuri al-Maliki and other pro-Iran figures in large crowds accompanying the coffins.
The coffins were first brought to a revered Shiite shrine in northern Baghdad, where thousands of mourners chanted "Death to America!"
Dressed in black, they waved white Hashed flags and massive portraits of Iranian and Iraqi leaders, furiously calling for "revenge".




The crowds headed south to a point near the Green Zone, the high-security district home to government offices and foreign embassies, including America's.
The remains will later be taken to the Shiite holy city of Najaf to the south, and the remains of the Guards will then be flown to Iran, which has declared three days of mourning.    -AFP


