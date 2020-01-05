Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:45 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Foreign News

US ‘self-defence’ for killing Soleimani meets scepticism

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

NEW YORK, Jan 4: The Trump administration on Friday justified its killing of a top Iranian general as an act of self-defence, trying to deflect accusations that it violated international law and concerns raised by legal experts and a senior U.N. rights investigator.
Qassem Soleimani, the 62-year-old commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in the U.S. air strike in Baghdad overnight. The attack, ordered by President Donald Trump, sent tensions between the United States and Iran soaring, with Iranian officials promising revenge. As Republican and Democratic lawmakers sparred over the wisdom of the attack, some legal experts questioned whether Trump had the legal authority to target Soleimani on Iraqi soil without the permission of Iraq's government, and whether it was legal under international and U.S. law.
Iraq's prime minister said Washington had with the attack violated a deal for keeping U.S. troops in his country, and several Iraqi political factions united in a call for American troops to be expelled.
The U.N. Charter generally prohibits the use of force against other states but there is an exception if a state gives consent to the use of force on its territory.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Queen & Prince William posing for a portrait
China replaces top HK envoy
Lisa eyes to replace Corbyn
‘India will face isolation’
UK on track for Jan 31 Brexit as Johnson wins vote on deal
Power supply fears as troops called to battle Australia bushfires
US resumes Pak military training programme
Iran top general to be laid to rest Tuesday in hometown


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft