US ‘self-defence’ for killing Soleimani meets scepticism





Qassem Soleimani, the 62-year-old commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in the U.S. air strike in Baghdad overnight. The attack, ordered by President Donald Trump, sent tensions between the United States and Iran soaring, with Iranian officials promising revenge. As Republican and Democratic lawmakers sparred over the wisdom of the attack, some legal experts questioned whether Trump had the legal authority to target Soleimani on Iraqi soil without the permission of Iraq's government, and whether it was legal under international and U.S. law.

Iraq's prime minister said Washington had with the attack violated a deal for keeping U.S. troops in his country, and several Iraqi political factions united in a call for American troops to be expelled.

The U.N. Charter generally prohibits the use of force against other states but there is an exception if a state gives consent to the use of force on its territory. -REUTERS



















