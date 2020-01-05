NU starts admission programme

The admission programme for second release slip of the 1st year (Honours) professional course under the National University (NU) session: 2019-2020 will start online application on January 5, 2020 at 6pm, which will continue till 12pm on January 11, 2020. The applicants who a) did not get any placement on merit list, b) got merit placement of list and not admitted, c) subsequently canceled admission after entering the merit list would be eligible to apply for the 2nd release slip of this admission programme.Online website: www.nu.ac.bd/admission.