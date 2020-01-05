EU elected Chairman



Shekh Sydur Rahman, renowned businessman and a well known patroniser of education has elected as Chairman of the Foundation of Eastern University (EU). At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Foundation held on December 31, 2019 the foundation elected him for this position.Foundation member Enayet Ullah, Imroz Hossain & Moniruzzaman Mollah elected as Vice Chairman. Abul Khayer Chawdhury elected as Treasurer of the Foundation of Eastern University.The newly appointed Chairman Shekh Sydur Rahman is engaged in social, cultural and other philanthropic activities. As a philanthropist, he has been constantly working for betterment of less privileged people of the society. He established some Educational Institutions.