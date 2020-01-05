Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:44 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Eduvista

EU elected Chairman

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Eduvista Desk

EU elected Chairman

EU elected Chairman

Shekh Sydur Rahman, renowned businessman and a well known patroniser of education has elected as Chairman of the Foundation of Eastern University (EU). At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Foundation held on December 31, 2019 the foundation elected him for this position.  
Foundation member Enayet Ullah, Imroz Hossain & Moniruzzaman Mollah elected as Vice Chairman. Abul Khayer Chawdhury elected as Treasurer of the Foundation of Eastern University.
The newly appointed Chairman Shekh Sydur Rahman is engaged in social, cultural and other philanthropic activities. As a philanthropist, he has been constantly working for betterment of less privileged people of the society. He established some Educational Institutions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU starts admission programme
Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam's 62th birthday
Vice-Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology
Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman, Managing Director of Civil Engineers Limited
Green University has completed the cricket field
EU elected Chairman
‘DaffodilIMUN-2020’ begins at DIU
Techniques to improve recruiting practice by manger


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft