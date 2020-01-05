‘DaffodilIMUN-2020’ begins at DIU



4-day International Conference titled 'DaffodilIMUN-2020' from January 2-5 begun on January 2, 2020 at Shawdhinata Milonayoton at permanent campus of Daffodil International University (DIU) at Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka. Additional Secretary, Mahmud Hasan, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change inaugurated the conference as the chief guest at Swadhinota Milonayoton of the university. Prof Dr S M Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Pro Vice Chancellor of DIU was present as the guest of honour.The theme of the conference is "Empowering Good Governance & amp; Sustainable Development through Youth Partnership 2030".Mahmud Hasan thanked the organizationer of Daffodil International University Model United Nations Association (DIUMUNA) for arranging this conference. He expressed hope that young leadership will be explored through this kind of conference.The 4 days of Conference includes with representation of different countries and practicing diplomacy along with the proceedings of UN. Hence this conference is one of the largest Residential Model UN conferences of the country.