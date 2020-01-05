Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:44 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Eduvista

‘DaffodilIMUN-2020’ begins at DIU

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Eduvista Desk

‘DaffodilIMUN-2020’ begins at DIU

‘DaffodilIMUN-2020’ begins at DIU

4-day International Conference titled 'DaffodilIMUN-2020' from January 2-5 begun on January 2, 2020 at Shawdhinata Milonayoton at permanent campus of Daffodil International University (DIU) at Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka. Additional Secretary, Mahmud Hasan, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change inaugurated the conference as the chief guest at Swadhinota Milonayoton of the university. Prof Dr S M Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, Pro Vice Chancellor of DIU was present as the guest of honour.
The theme of the conference is "Empowering Good Governance & amp; Sustainable Development through Youth Partnership 2030".  
Mahmud Hasan thanked the organizationer of Daffodil International University Model United Nations Association (DIUMUNA) for arranging this conference. He expressed hope that young leadership will be explored through this kind of conference.




The 4 days of Conference includes with representation of different countries and practicing diplomacy along with the proceedings of UN. Hence this conference is one of the largest Residential Model UN conferences of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU starts admission programme
Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam's 62th birthday
Vice-Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology
Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman, Managing Director of Civil Engineers Limited
Green University has completed the cricket field
EU elected Chairman
‘DaffodilIMUN-2020’ begins at DIU
Techniques to improve recruiting practice by manger


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft