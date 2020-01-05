Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:44 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Eduvista

Techniques to improve recruiting practice by manger

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Nishat Anika

The more efficient employee the more growth of the organization so recruiting employee can be challenging task. Organization may carry out their own recruiting process but there may be some techniques or guidelines to conducts and implement it and there is a risk that company may incur more expense than necessary. So it is very important to improve techniques of recruiting which will practice by manager.
Manager can improve candidate pool before need it by using professional association website and magazines to advertise for professional staff and also by looking for potential employees on LinkedIn and in other social media outlets. They should look first their in-house candidate like they can create interviews for their internal potential employee. Manager should survey the job market and pay better than average to attract and keep the best candidates.
There are many recruitment processes that should be improved by manager like background checking, conducting awesome interviews, can hire the smartest person etc. Different organization can use different techniques to improve their recruiting process. These ideas can help your organization succeed and growth. They create a workplace that will meet both needs and the needs of your potential and current superior employees.
Business Student of North
South University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU starts admission programme
Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam's 62th birthday
Vice-Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology
Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman, Managing Director of Civil Engineers Limited
Green University has completed the cricket field
EU elected Chairman
‘DaffodilIMUN-2020’ begins at DIU
Techniques to improve recruiting practice by manger


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft