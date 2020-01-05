Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:44 PM
latest Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home Sports

Neck injury rules Mosaddek out of BBPL

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Neck injury rules Mosaddek out of BBPL

Neck injury rules Mosaddek out of BBPL

Sylhet Thunder captain Mosaddek Hossain Saikat was sidelined for one month after suffering a neck injury during his side's game against Rangpur Rangers in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) on December 30.
He hasn't played any game for Sylhet since then even though he came to Sylhet with the side. Andre Fletcher was leading the side in his absence.




But he couldn't recover as expectedly and the pain further aggravated. As a result, the all-rounder left the team for Dhaka for further assessment, said Sylhet Thunder in a press release. "He is now under the observation of BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury who advised him to take rest for one month," the press release stated.
It meant Mosaddek's possibility to play the further part of BBPL is completely ruined. Even he would miss Bangladesh's tour in Pakistan if it happens.
Sylhet has already been eliminated for the play-off race of BBPL after getting win just one match in 10. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neck injury rules Mosaddek out of BBPL
New Zealand on the chase after Labuschagne's double ton
Serena, Kuznetsova to resume rivalry in Auckland
Kohli opposes four-day Test
Chattogram thru play-offs, Khulna in danger
Bangladesh in same group with Palestine, Sri Lanka
Unrest seemingly everywhere, round the year
Australia take advantage of depleted Kiwis


Latest News
Another crude bomb explosion at DU
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr
Be a people-friendly force, PM asks police
Biman resumes flight on Dhaka-Manchester route
Saudi non-oil private sector loses momentum in December: PMI
'Female drug trader' killed in shootout
Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe
Australia batsman Marcus fined for personal abuse
28 killed in Tripoli military school raid
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
Provisional measures in light of Gambia v. Myanmar case
The Corpse
Fatima’s revolution in Hijab industry
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued
33 more held over BBPL gambling in Kurigram
4,702 road crashes claim 5,227 lives in 2019: Nischa
Cold wave may grip country end of week
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft