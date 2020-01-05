

Neck injury rules Mosaddek out of BBPL

He hasn't played any game for Sylhet since then even though he came to Sylhet with the side. Andre Fletcher was leading the side in his absence.









But he couldn't recover as expectedly and the pain further aggravated. As a result, the all-rounder left the team for Dhaka for further assessment, said Sylhet Thunder in a press release. "He is now under the observation of BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury who advised him to take rest for one month," the press release stated.

It meant Mosaddek's possibility to play the further part of BBPL is completely ruined. Even he would miss Bangladesh's tour in Pakistan if it happens.

Sylhet has already been eliminated for the play-off race of BBPL after getting win just one match in 10. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points. -BSS

Sylhet Thunder captain Mosaddek Hossain Saikat was sidelined for one month after suffering a neck injury during his side's game against Rangpur Rangers in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) on December 30.He hasn't played any game for Sylhet since then even though he came to Sylhet with the side. Andre Fletcher was leading the side in his absence.But he couldn't recover as expectedly and the pain further aggravated. As a result, the all-rounder left the team for Dhaka for further assessment, said Sylhet Thunder in a press release. "He is now under the observation of BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury who advised him to take rest for one month," the press release stated.It meant Mosaddek's possibility to play the further part of BBPL is completely ruined. Even he would miss Bangladesh's tour in Pakistan if it happens.Sylhet has already been eliminated for the play-off race of BBPL after getting win just one match in 10. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points. -BSS