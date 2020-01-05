Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020
Serena, Kuznetsova to resume rivalry in Auckland

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WELLINGTON, JAN 4: Multiple Grand Slam winners Serena Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova are set to resume their 16-year rivalry after being drawn Saturday to face each other in the first round of next week's Auckland WTA Classic.
Tournament top seed Williams, 38, and Kuznetsova, 34, are in a competitive half of the draw in which the veterans are competing against the rising stars of tennis, including American teen sensations Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff as well as 22-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.
Williams leads Kuznetsova 10-3 in their head-to-heads dating back to 2004 and has won 23 Grand Slams compared to two for the Russian.    -AFP


